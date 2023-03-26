Czech WWII pilot Emil Bocek dies at 100.

At the age of 100, Emil Bocek, the final surviving Czech pilot who fought against the Nazis as a member of Britain’s Royal Air Force during World War II, has passed away.

Emil Bocek, the last surviving Czech pilot who valiantly fought against the Nazis during World War II, has passed away at the remarkable age of 100. Bocek bravely served with Britain’s Royal Air Force and was a true hero, contributing significantly to the war efforts with his strategic air raids and dexterous flying skills.

Bocek was born on May 16, 1923, in a small Czech village, and his passion for flying and aircraft developed at an early age. In 1939, when the Nazis took over Czechoslovakia, Bocek fled to Poland and then traveled to France, where he joined the Czechoslovak Air Force.

After France surrendered to the Nazis in 1940, Bocek escaped to the United Kingdom and joined the Royal Air Force. Over the course of World War II, Bocek participated in numerous air battles against the Nazis and was awarded numerous honors, including the Distinguished Flying Cross, for his bravery in combat.

Despite his heroic achievements, Bocek rarely spoke about his experiences during the war. It was only after his retirement that he began to share his stories about the war and his role as a fighter pilot. In 2010, the Czech government awarded Bocek their highest civilian honor, the Order of the White Lion.

Bocek lived a long and fulfilling life, and his bravery and contributions during World War II will always be remembered. His legacy of courage and selflessness will continue to inspire future generations and honor the sacrifices of all those who fought and died for freedom and justice.

The passing of Bocek is a poignant reminder of the sacrifice and bravery of the individuals who fought against the tyranny of Nazi Germany. It is important that their stories are recorded and shared so that they are never forgotten, and we can continue to learn from their experiences to build a better future for all. Rest in peace, Emil Bocek, and thank you for your service to humanity.

Source : @AP



Emil Bocek, the last living Czech pilot who fought the Nazis while serving with Britain’s Royal Air Force during World War II, has died at age 100. https://t.co/zvCzLUcYeI— The Associated Press (@AP) March 25, 2023

