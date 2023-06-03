“D.C. Pride Week”: A Guide to Experiencing Rainbow Overload During D.C. Pride Week

The second weekend of June is the time when Capital Pride events occur, and it’s when Washington, D.C. reaches the peak of its Pride fever. The city is already decorated with rainbow-centric decor, conveying this year’s Capital Pride theme, “Peace, Love, Revolution.” Bars and nightclubs are the lifeblood of any LGBTQ community and are still a key gathering place for queer people. Pride is special, drawing more LGBTQ people out and about than pretty much any other event or occasion any given year. A selective rundown of Pride-related highlights starting from this weekend and going through next is provided in this article.

Capital Pride week kicks off with Pride Kickoff Block Party, an all-afternoon bash on Red Bear’s patio focused on the brewery’s two new Pride beers, “Come Out and Slaaaaaaaay,” an American Wheat Ale with mango and papaya, and “Pride Pils.” This is followed by Spectrum Pride Kickoff w/Ra’Jah O’Hara, featuring the Drag Race alum, along with host Desiree Dik plus regulars Blaq Dinamyte, Crystal Edge, and Elecktra Geel. On Sunday, celebrate Pride with your canine companion at Wunder Garten for District Dog’s Annual Pride Pawty, a fur-filled fundraiser for SMYAL.

The annual Proud Showcase at Shop Made in DC will showcase a diverse assortment of artwork and crafts by 20 local LGBTQ-identified artists and makers throughout June. Kiki has put together a full slate of Pride events, yet surely the most entertaining programming of all is Monday’s Staff Drag Show. The 18th Annual Pride Night OUT with the Washington Nationals will be held on Tuesday, June 6. Nellie’s Sports Bar presents a special Pride edition of Nellie’s Drag Bingo with hosts Sapphire Blue and Deja Diamond, and Mosaic Theater Company will co-present this edition.

OUT Spoken: A Night of Queer Expression, an event featuring personal stories and poems read by a diverse lineup of voices, including cis- and trans-women, and the return of Drag Race’s Lady Camden to Pitchers, for a free humpday performance, are two other midweek attractions to consider. Flash presents Victor Calderone, the Brooklyn native devoted to dark underground house who came to fame decades ago spinning for major gay events as well as for his own parties in New York that attracted a remarkably mixed gay/straight crowd.

Friday, June 9, brings two Pride Shabbat services, Bet Mishpachach, “DC’s LGBTQ+ Synagogue,” presents a service led by the organization’s Rabbi Jake Singer-Beilin, and Rabbi Aaron and musician Aaron Shneyer are joined by DC’s Different Drummers for an inclusive service at Sixth and I. On the eve of the parade, Friday, June 9, is Riot!, the Capital Pride Official Opening Party at Echostage. The 15th Anniversary Mixtape Pride Party will be hosted by the 9:30 Club, and Bunker hosts porn star Diego Barros for a gear-encouraged, dungeon-esque DTF Pride Party with “sexy house music” by DJ Conner Curnick.

