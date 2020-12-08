D.J Yother Death -Dead – Obituary : D.J Yother has Died .
D.J Yother has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.
Eileen Elizabeth is feeling sad with Tom Grudier. 5 hrs · From his photo bomb of the first pic of me and the husband to the birthday parties or the Super Bowl parties, to the UConn games and then our wedding. RIP D.j. Yother. Gone too soon.
Source: (20+) Facebook
