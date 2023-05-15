d passes away – Etobicoke mourns the loss of Viyaleta Lukoshka

Viyaleta Lukoshka Obituary: Remembering a Life Full of Promise and Potential

Introduction:

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Viyaleta Lukoshka, a bright young woman whose life was cut tragically short at the age of 23. Viyaleta was born and raised in Etobicoke, Ontario, and was beloved by all who knew her. Her untimely death has left a deep void in the hearts of her family and friends, who will forever remember her as a person full of promise and potential.

Early Life and Education:

Viyaleta was born on August 12, 1998, to her parents, Maria and Alex Lukoshka. She was the second of three children, with an older sister, Katsiaryna, and a younger brother, Mikita. From a young age, Viyaleta showed a keen interest in academics, excelling in her studies and earning top grades throughout her school years. She attended Richview Collegiate Institute, where she was an active member of the student council and participated in various extracurricular activities.

Career and Achievements:

After graduating high school, Viyaleta pursued her passion for science and enrolled at the University of Toronto, where she studied biology and chemistry. She was a dedicated student and was recognized for her academic achievements with several scholarships and awards. Viyaleta was also an active member of the university community, volunteering at local hospitals and participating in research projects. Her goal was to become a doctor and make a difference in the lives of others.

Personal Life:

Viyaleta was a kind and caring person who had a heart of gold. She was known for her infectious smile, her bubbly personality, and her unwavering positivity. She had a close circle of friends who cherished her company and looked up to her for her wisdom and advice. Viyaleta also had a close relationship with her family, who were her biggest supporters and source of inspiration.

Tragic End:

On the night of July 17, 2021, Viyaleta’s life was cut tragically short when she was struck by a drunk driver while walking home from a friend’s house. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, Viyaleta passed away from her injuries the following day. Her death was a shock to all who knew her, and the community mourned the loss of a young woman full of potential.

Legacy:

Viyaleta’s passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew her, but her memory will live on through her achievements and the impact she had on others. She was a role model for her peers, and her dedication to her studies and volunteer work inspired many. Viyaleta’s family has set up a scholarship in her name, which will be awarded to a student pursuing a degree in a science-related field at the University of Toronto. This scholarship will ensure that Viyaleta’s legacy lives on and that her passion for science and helping others lives on through future generations.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, Viyaleta Lukoshka was a remarkable young woman who had a bright future ahead of her. Her untimely death was a tragedy that has left an indelible mark on the hearts of those who knew her. We extend our deepest sympathies to her family and friends and offer our support during this difficult time. Viyaleta’s legacy will continue to inspire others to pursue their dreams and make a difference in the world. Rest in peace, Viyaleta Lukoshka. You will be missed.

Tragic death of Viyaleta Lukoshka Viyaleta Lukoshka’s life story Mourning the loss of Viyaleta Lukoshka Viyaleta Lukoshka’s impact on the Etobicoke community Remembering Viyaleta Lukoshka’s legacy