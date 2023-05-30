D-Street Action.: 10 Factors That Will Determine Stock Market Performance on Wednesday: A Preview

Indian Equity Benchmarks End Higher for Fourth Consecutive Session

Indian equity benchmarks closed higher for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, despite cautiousness in global markets. The Reserve Bank of India’s annual report for 2023, which was released on Tuesday, suggested that India remains in an advantageous position despite the uncertain global outlook. At the closing bell, the Nifty ended 0.2% higher at 18,633, while the Sensex rose 123 points, helped by FII inflows and firm Asian markets. The financial, banking, capital goods, and industrial shares contributed to the gains in the key indices in a range-bound trade.

Market Analysts’ Views

According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, the domestic market continued its rally as the recent Q4 results indicated an improvement in demand. Moreover, the expectations of a normal monsoon and a drop in international commodity prices support a rise in the margin profile. The underlying trend is strong, supported by strong liquidity, the negative slope of the interest yield, and the forecast of strong QoQ growth in Q4 FY23 GDP vs. 4.4% in Q3.

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said that the uptrend is intact, and this consolidation shall provide an opportunity for initiating fresh long positions. In terms of levels, 18705 – 18735 shall act as the immediate hurdle zone while 18570 – 18500 is the crucial support zone from a short-term perspective.

US Market

The Nasdaq led gains among Wall Street’s main indexes on Tuesday, boosted by shares of Nvidia, amid optimism about lawmakers tentatively agreeing to raise the nation’s debt limit to avert a default. Nvidia Corp jumped 6.2% to a record, as the world’s most valuable chipmaker breached $1 trillion in market capitalization for the first time. Shares of heavyweight AI-player Microsoft Corp rose 0.7%.

European Shares

European stocks slipped on Tuesday, dented by uncertainty on whether Congress will clear a US debt ceiling deal and avert a catastrophic default. The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.2% by 0716 GMT, with trading activity expected to pick up momentum as the U.S. and the UK markets reopen after a long weekend.

Tech View: Bullish Candle

Nifty today formed a bullish candle on the daily charts to give the highest daily close of the last 112 sessions. Now it has to hold above 18550 zones, for an up move towards 18750 and 18888 zones while on the downside support exists at 18550 and 18442 zones, said Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal.

Stocks Showing Bullish Bias

Momentum indicator Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showed bullish trade on the counters of Tata Steel, Marksans Pharma, REC, NTPC, and India Cements among others. The MACD is known for signaling trend reversals in traded securities or indices. When the MACD crosses above the signal line, it gives a bullish signal, indicating that the price of the security may see an upward movement and vice versa.

Stocks Signaling Weakness Ahead

The MACD showed bearish signs on the counters of Samvardhana Motherson, Stove Kraft, DLF, Apollo Hospitals, and GMDC, among others. Bearish crossover on the MACD on these counters indicated that they have just begun their downward journey.

Most Active Stocks in Value Terms

HDFC Bank, RIL, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and HDFC were among the most active stocks on NSE in value terms. Higher activity on a counter in value terms can help identify the counters with the highest trading turnovers in the day.

Most Active Stocks in Volume Terms

Suzlon Energy, Reliance Power, YES Bank, Zomato, and Ujjivan SFB were among the most traded stocks in the session on NSE.

Stocks Showing Buying Interest

Jindal Saw, Syrma SGS Technology, Ujjivan SFB, and AIA Engineering witnessed strong buying interest from market participants as they scaled their fresh 52-week highs, signaling bullish sentiment.

Stocks Seeing Selling Pressure

GRM Overseas, Zee Media, Viji Finance, and Omkar Speciality among others hit their 52-week lows, signaling bearish sentiment on the counters.

Sentiment Meter Favors Bears

Overall, market breadth favored bears as 1,631 stocks ended in the green, while 1874 names settled with losses.

