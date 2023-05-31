“D-Street action”: Potential Market Trends: 10 Factors that will Impact Thursday’s Trading Activity on D-Street

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower by half a per cent on Wednesday, ending their four-day gaining streak due to profit-taking in banking, energy, and metal stocks amid weak trends in global markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 347 points to settle at 62,622.24, while Nifty ended below 18,600 levels. The broader markets underperformed, with Nifty Midcap 100 ending higher by 0.4%. Multiple economic data points indicate that the Indian economy is experiencing a robust recovery, leading to an upward trend in domestic equity markets. However, negative signals from global peers, such as concerns about a recession and potential interest rate hikes in western markets, are impacting the domestic market.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said that the rally is being hindered at times due to negative signals from global peers, as observed today. He also added that concerns about a recession and potential interest rate hikes in western markets are impacting the domestic market but it is nevertheless maintaining the outperformance. Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst, Angel One, stated that with key global data points lined up and with indicators in the overbought zone, some consolidation may occur within the key indices. From a level perspective, the zone of 18450-18400 is a strong support area, while the immediate resistance is expected in the range of 18650-18730 levels.

US stock indexes fell on Wednesday as a deal to raise the nation’s debt ceiling headed for a pivotal vote by lawmakers, while unexpectedly strong labor market data reinforced bets of another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. European shares hit a two-month low on Wednesday as concerns about a global slowdown on China’s weak economic data and uncertainty around the U.S. debt ceiling outpaced optimism from signs of easing inflation in some major euro zone economies. The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 1.1% lower, after hitting its lowest level since March 30.

On daily charts, it was observed that while Nifty has corrected on Wednesday, the pattern of higher tops and higher bottoms seen since the March 2023 lows has not been disturbed. This indicates that the intermediate uptrend remains intact, said Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Momentum indicator Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showed bullish trade on the counters of Kotak Bank, NCC, Canara Bank, Arvind, and Interglobe Aviation among others. The MACD is known for signaling trend reversals in traded securities or indices. When the MACD crosses above the signal line, it gives a bullish signal, indicating that the price of the security may see an upward movement and vice versa. The MACD showed bearish signs on the counters of Coal India, Axis Bank, RIL, NTPC, and Adani Power among others. Bearish crossover on the MACD on these counters indicated that they have just begun their downward journey.

Kotak Bank, Max Healthcare, HDFC, Sona BLW Precision, and Bharti Airtel were among the most active stocks on NSE in value terms. Higher activity on a counter in value terms can help identify the counters with the highest trading turnovers in the day. Suzlon Energy, Zomato, YES Bank, Vodafone Idea, and Max Healthcare were among the most traded stocks in the session on NSE.

Shares of Jindal Saw, Tega Industries, Craftsman Automation, NMDC Steel, and Torrent Pharma witnessed strong buying interest from market participants as they scaled their fresh 52-week highs, signaling bullish sentiment. Shares of ART Nirman, Fiberweb India, Sheetal Cool, and BEML Land Assets among others hit their 52-week lows, signaling bearish sentiment on the counters.

Overall, market breadth favored bears as 1,652 stocks ended in the green, while 1871 names settled with losses.

