“Dabai Belt Sarawak” today : Proposed Location for ‘Dabai Belt’ Identified in Sarawak’s Central Region

Proposed Location for ‘Dabai Belt’ Identified in Sarawak’s Central Region today 2023.

Sarawak’s central region, including Kapit, Song, and Kanowit Districts, has been identified as the proposed site for the development of the “Dabai Belt,” according to Sarawak Minister for Food Industry, Commodity, and Regional Development Dr Stephen Rundi Utom. The region has an estimated 13,000 good-standing trees with an average production of 650 metric tonnes per season. The Department of Agriculture Sarawak will initiate a program to rehabilitate existing Dabai trees in these areas by 2024 to boost production. The ministry aims to commercialize high-value indigenous food crops such as Dabai.

News Source : DayakDaily

