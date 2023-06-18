Chad Doerman : “Dad Arrested After Horror Shooting That Killed His Three Kids”

A 32-year-old father has been arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated murder after a shooting in Clermont County, Ohio, which left his three children dead. Chad Doerman was taken into custody after police were alerted to the horrific scene by a woman who called to say her “babies had been shot.” The details of the incident are beginning to emerge as police investigate.

