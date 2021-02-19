Daddy u Roy Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Daddy u Roy has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 18. 2021.
Daddy u Roy has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 18. 2021.
To all the Families, friends,fans our condolences.#legend Daddy u Roy rest well. #reggae #reggaemusic #music #reggaevibes#dancehall #reggaelovers #reggaefollowers #rootsreggae #reggaeartist #legend #uroy#jamaica #rasta pic.twitter.com/NroaWIYvTH
— Wezdum Fyah (@wezdum1) February 18, 2021
Wezdum Fyah @wezdum1 To all the Families, friends,fans our condolences. #legend Daddy u Roy rest well.
Tributes
