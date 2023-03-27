“Dadi Janki passes away at 104”

Dadi Janki’s Day: Today marks the passing of our beloved senior sister and former head of the Brahma Kumaris, Dadi Janki, in 2020 at the remarkable age of 104. Her exceptional character was marked by her embodiment of traits such as Purity, Truth, Patience, Humility, Sweetness, and Maturity. Today, we honor her legacy by practicing the core virtues she espoused.

On March 27, 2020, Dadi Janki, a widely respected spiritual leader and community member, passed away at the age of 104. She was a former head of the Brahma Kumaris and known for embodying the qualities of Purity, Truth, Patience, Humility, Sweetness, and Maturity. Her passing was a great loss for many and served as a reminder of the importance of practicing the foundational principles she lived by.

Dadi Janki’s legacy lives on through the Brahma Kumaris community, which she devoted much of her life to. She believed in the power of meditation and spiritual practice as a way to attain inner peace and connect with the divine. Her teachings encouraged individuals to deepen their understanding of their true selves and to live with kindness, compassion, and grace towards others.

Those who knew Dadi Janki described her as a beacon of light whose presence lifted the spirits of those around her. She lived a life of service to others, dedicating her time and energy to helping those in need. Her wisdom and guidance were sought after by many and she inspired countless individuals to strive for personal growth and spiritual development.

Dadi Janki’s passing serves as a reminder of the impermanence of life and the importance of cherishing our loved ones while they are with us. It is also a reminder of the impact we can make on the world when we live with purpose and dedication to our own spiritual growth and to the betterment of humanity.

As we reflect on Dadi Janki’s life and legacy, let us remember to practice the foundational principles she embodied – purity, truth, patience, humility, sweetness, and maturity. Let us strive to connect with our inner selves and cultivate a deeper understanding of our true nature. And let us commit to living with kindness, compassion, and grace towards others, just as she did.

