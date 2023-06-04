“Dadpe Pohe Recipe”: “Dadpe Pohe” – A Popular Street Food from Sangli that Will Tickle Your Taste Buds at Just Rs. 20

Introduction:

One of the most popular street foods in the Western Indian state of Maharashtra is Dadpe Pohe. This dish is a simple yet delicious breakfast option that is easy to make and is loved by people of all ages. Dadpe Pohe is a traditional Maharashtrian dish that is made using flattened rice (poha), onion, tomato, coriander leaves, and a variety of spices. In this article, we will be discussing the recipe for Dadpe Pohe and its popularity in the city of Sangli.

Ingredients:

The ingredients required to make Dadpe Pohe are readily available in most Indian households. The list of ingredients required to make Dadpe Pohe are as follows:

2 cups of flattened rice (poha)

1 medium-sized onion (finely chopped)

1 medium-sized tomato (finely chopped)

1 green chili (finely chopped)

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt (to taste)

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/4 cup fresh coriander leaves (finely chopped)

Water (as required)

Oil (for cooking)

Recipe:

The recipe for Dadpe Pohe is straightforward and can be made quickly. The step-by-step process to make Dadpe Pohe is as follows:

Step 1: Rinse the flattened rice (poha) thoroughly in water and drain the excess water. Keep it aside for 10-15 minutes.

Step 2: In a pan, heat oil and add mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Allow them to splutter.

Step 3: Add finely chopped onion and green chili and sauté till the onion turns translucent.

Step 4: Add finely chopped tomatoes and sauté till they turn soft.

Step 5: Add turmeric powder and salt to taste and mix well.

Step 6: Add the soaked flattened rice (poha) to the pan and mix well.

Step 7: Add lemon juice and mix well.

Step 8: Garnish with finely chopped coriander leaves.

Step 9: Serve hot.

Popularity in Sangli:

Sangli is a city located in the western Indian state of Maharashtra. It is known for its rich culture, history, and food. Dadpe Pohe is a popular street food in Sangli and can be found in most food stalls and restaurants. The locals in Sangli love this dish and consider it to be an essential part of their breakfast.

Conclusion:

Dadpe Pohe is a simple yet delicious dish that is loved by people all over Maharashtra. Its popularity in Sangli is a testament to its taste and simplicity in preparation. It is a dish that can be made quickly and is perfect for people who are always on the go. The next time you are in Sangli or Maharashtra, do not forget to taste this delicacy.

संगली विशेष पोहे दडपे पोहे रेसिपी सांगली स्ट्रीट फूड पोहे Dadpe Poha from Sangli Famous Street Food in Sangli – Dadpe Poha

News Source : Food With Amol Sadkar

Source Link :@20rs दडपे पोहे – सांगली करांच्या पसंतीला उतरलेले dadpe pohe / poha recipe / Street food sangli/