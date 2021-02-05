Dafydd Davies Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Dafydd Davies has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 5. 2021
Dafydd Davies has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.
Heartbreaking for us to have to share this but if you can help please do so. One of the true greats of this club and a nicer bloke you will not meet. All our love to Daf, Jodi and the family 🐂🏉💔https://t.co/L9NqQUSfRQ
— Ynysybwl RFC (@Ynysybwl_RFC) February 5, 2021
Ynysybwl RFC @Ynysybwl_RFC Heartbreaking for us to have to share this but if you can help please do so. One of the true greats of this club and a nicer bloke you will not meet. All our love to Daf, Jodi and the family
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.