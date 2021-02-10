Dai Davies Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former @swanseacity , @Wrexham_AFC & @Cymru goalkeeper Dai Davies has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 10. 2021

former @swanseacity , @Wrexham_AFC & @Cymru goalkeeper Dai Davies has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 10. 2021.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Merthyr Town Football Club are saddened to hear about the passing of former @swanseacity, @Wrexham_AFC & @Cymru goalkeeper Dai Davies. 🙏🏼 The thoughts of everyone at Merthyr Town Football Club are with Dai’s family and friends at this time. pic.twitter.com/rb8bLAuovW — The Martyrs (@MerthyrTownFC) February 10, 2021

Merthyr Town Football Club are saddened to hear about the passing of former @swanseacity , @Wrexham_AFC & @Cymru goalkeeper Dai Davies. The thoughts of everyone at Merthyr Town Football Club are with Dai’s family and friends at this time.

Swansea City Football Club wrote

Rest in peace, Dai Davies ❤️

Everyone at Swansea City send their deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Swans goalkeeper, Dai Davies, who sadly passed away following his battle with cancer.

Once a Jack, always a Jack.

David Samuel

Rest in Peace Dai. Sincere condolences to your loved ones.

Gareth Daniel

Very sad news – RIP Dai. Great goalkeeper who was never given the recognition he deserved.

Kelvin Efosa

Rest in Peace Dai Davies, you forever remain in our heart❤

let win Manchester City today in honour of Dai Davies, and the best strategy to win Manchester City is to give them pressure on the pitch, once we … See More

Dean Paolella

R.I.P. Dai….great memories from the First Division…. condolences to family and friends x



Beverley Mathias

So sad to hear this….wonderful memories from those days back in the First Division. R.I.P Dai & condolences to his family & friends .

Bryan Jones

Rest in peace DAI, Great

Memories of you in goal for EVERTON & WALES, seen you many times and was proud to have met you when

you came to live in my town… See More

John Kennedy

My most sincere condolences to the Davies family. He was a legend and always will be. RIP Dai, you will never be forgotten

Ceri Thomas

Rest in peace Dai. An end to your suffering, but nevertheless a very sad day for us Tosh-ites. A First Division player and a straight talking first division pundit.

John Daniels

Rest in Peace Dai Davies…a true legend a great goalkeeper and a wonderful man

Robbie James Book

Sad to hear that big Dai has passed away. A team mate of Robbie’s at Swansea & with Wales.

Andrew Macmillan

Rest In Peace Dai, a Swans and Amman Valley legend

Heather Roach

Oh no remember watching him with my dad oh bless sending condolence to the family RIP Dai

