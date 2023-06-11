Daily News reports on a man’s death in Valley Village due to a drive-by shooting. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the assailant responsible for a drive-by shooting in Valley Village that resulted in the death of a man in his early 20s. The incident occurred at 10923 Magnolia Boulevard, near Vineland Avenue, and was reported to the Los Angeles Police Department’s North Hollywood Division at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. The victim was discovered with gunshot wounds in a parking lot on Cleon Avenue, north of Magnolia, and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The identity of the victim has not been released by the coroner’s office. The LAPD has confirmed that the incident was a drive-by shooting, but no information regarding the suspect(s) or vehicle has been provided. Anyone with information is urged to contact Valley Bureau Homicide Detectives at 818-374-9550, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 to provide anonymous tips.

News Source : City News Service

Source Link :Man killed in drive-by shooting in Valley Village – Daily News/