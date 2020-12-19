Daina Favia Death -Obituary – Dead : Daina Favia of Vaughan has Died .

By | December 19, 2020
0 Comment

Daina Favia has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

Maurizio Bevilacqua 19 hrs  · The City of Vaughan offers our sincerest thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of our colleague, Daina Favia. 3333 5 Comments 2 Shares Like Comment Share

Tributes 

This incredible women, good friend and close colleague peacefully passed away yesterday. I feel fortunate to have…

Posted by Adam Mobbs on Friday, December 18, 2020

