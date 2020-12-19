Daina Favia Death -Obituary – Dead : Daina Favia of Vaughan has Died .
Daina Favia has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
Maurizio Bevilacqua 19 hrs · The City of Vaughan offers our sincerest thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of our colleague, Daina Favia.
Source: (20+) Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
This incredible women, good friend and close colleague peacefully passed away yesterday. I feel fortunate to have…
Posted by Adam Mobbs on Friday, December 18, 2020
