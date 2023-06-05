“Dairy-free Chocolate Zucchini Bread”: Recipe for Chocolate Zucchini Bread without Dairy or Eggs

Bake the Perfect Dairy-Free and Egg-Free Chocolate Zucchini Bread

If you are looking for a delicious and nutritious treat that is also dairy-free, egg-free, nut-free, and soy-free, then look no further than our chocolate zucchini bread recipe. This recipe was submitted by Holly Price for one of our recipe contests and has become a fan-favorite. We have also included troubleshooting tips to help you bake the perfect loaf every time.

Should the Batter be Thick?

Vegan batter is typically thicker than quick bread batter made with eggs. However, if the batter for your dairy-free egg-free chocolate zucchini bread seems too thick, add some moisture. You can add some aquafaba or milk beverage, but the latter won’t help with binding or texture.

What is Natural Cocoa Powder?

Natural or unsweetened cocoa powder is more acidic and bitter than Dutch-processed cocoa powder. It reacts with baking soda in your batter, giving it lift and a fluffier texture while neutralizing both the bitterness in the cocoa and the acrid flavor of the baking soda. Look for natural cocoa powder brands like Hershey’s, Scharffen Berger, Ghirardelli Unsweetened, and Anthony’s.

Can I Substitute Dutch-Processed Cocoa Powder?

We do not recommend using Dutch-processed cocoa powder as it has not been tested. The sugar in this recipe also reacts with the baking soda, so using Dutch-processed cocoa powder might result in a dense loaf and/or a noticeable baking soda taste.

I’m at High Altitude, How Should I Adjust the Recipe?

We haven’t tested this recipe at high altitude, but we recommend reducing the baking soda to 3/4 teaspoon if baking over 3000 feet and to 1/2 teaspoon if baking over 6000 feet.

My Bread Didn’t Rise! What Happened?

Assess if your bread didn’t rise or if it rose too quickly and collapsed. If it’s concave at all and dense with a coarse crumb, it rose too quickly and collapsed. If it’s flat or slightly concave, reduce the baking soda to 3/4 teaspoon. If it’s quite concave, reduce it to 1/2 teaspoon. If the bread just didn’t rise, your baking soda might be inactive. To test, put some of your baking soda in a bowl, and add a little lemon juice or vinegar. If it doesn’t fizz immediately and with vigor, then your baking soda might be fizzled out.

Can I Substitute Shredded Carrot for Zucchini?

You can, but it might affect the moisture level. After adding the carrot, if the batter seems too dry or thick, add some liquid. Remember that egg-free bread batter should be a little thicker than quick bread batter made with eggs.

Ingredients:

1/4 cup natural cocoa powder (not Dutch processed)

3 tablespoons boiling water

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups sugar

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup oil (your favorite type for baking)

3/4 cup plain or unsweetened milk beverage

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 1/2 cups grated zucchini (about 3 zucchini)

1 cup blueberries, dairy-free chocolate chips, or dried cranberries (optional)

1 cup walnut pieces (optional)

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350°F, and grease two 8×4-inch loaf pans. You can optionally flour them or line them with a sheet of parchment paper for easier release. In a small bowl, dissolve the cocoa powder in the boiling water. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, cinnamon, baking soda, and salt. Add the oil, milk beverage, vanilla, dissolved cocoa powder, and zucchini and stir until just combined. Fold in the blueberries or chocolate chips and walnuts (if using). Divide the batter equally between the loaf pans and even it out. Bake for 55 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center of a loaf comes out clean (although it might have some chocolate or blueberry on it if you used those additions).

Marbled Loaf Option: Before adding the dissolved cocoa powder, remove 1 cup of batter from the large bowl and transfer it to a smaller bowl. Add the cocoa to the small bowl and stir to combine. Alternate scoops of the plain batter and cocoa batter in each loaf pan, and use a butter knife to swirl a figure eight in the batter before placing the pans in the oven.

Special Diet Notes:

By ingredients, this recipe is dairy-free, egg-free, peanut-free, optionally nut-free, soy-free, vegan, and vegetarian.

Conclusion

Baking dairy-free and egg-free chocolate zucchini bread can be tricky, but with our recipe and troubleshooting tips, you can bake the perfect loaf every time. This recipe is not only delicious, but it is also nutritious and safe for a variety of special diets. Enjoy!

