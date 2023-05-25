“Dairy-free Huli Huli Chicken”: Recipe for Huli Huli Chicken Sans Dairy

Naturally Dairy-Free Huli Huli Chicken Skewers: A Delicious Hawaiian Favorite

There’s something special about celebrating naturally dairy-free dishes. They offer a wonderful opportunity to explore different cultures and cuisines while still being mindful of dietary restrictions. Huli huli chicken, a Hawaiian favorite, is a perfect example of this. While you can buy huli huli sauce, making it from scratch is easy, delicious, and gives you control over the ingredients. This huli huli chicken recipe is naturally dairy-free and can be made as skewers, but you can use the sauce on whole chicken thighs or breasts, other meat, or tofu.

This recipe was shared with us by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute as part of their Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) program, which focuses on reducing sodium and saturated fat. As a result, many of their recipes are dairy-free and versatile for different kitchens. Here are some frequently asked questions and tips to help you make the most of this recipe:

Can I Use this Huli Huli Sauce as a Marinade?

Yes, this huli huli sauce isn’t high in citrus, so you can marinate chicken in it for up to 12 hours. If you prefer, you can marinate the chicken in this dairy-free huli huli chicken recipe in advance with the first half of the sauce.

Can I Cook these Huli Huli Chicken Skewers Completely on the Grill?

You can. They like to finish them in the oven so they don’t dry out on the grill. You can help prevent this by marinating the chicken in advance, as mentioned above. Other options are to use brined chicken, or you can brush the chicken with a little heart-healthy oil.

Can I Just Bake Huli Huli Chicken?

Yes, you can. Preheat your oven to 425°F and arrange the basted or marinated skewers or boneless skinless chicken thighs in a single layer in a baking dish. Bake until the internal temperature of the chicken reaches 165°F, flipping about halfway through. The chicken skewers will take 15 to 20 minutes, while the chicken takes about 30 minutes total.

What Should I Serve Huli Huli Chicken With?

It’s typically served with rice, and it goes with a range of vegetables. If serving the vegetables on the side, we like steamed broccoli or bok choy, or even grilled corn on the cob, but you can also add vegetables to the skewers. Our favorite is red bell peppers, but mushrooms or cherry tomatoes also go well.

Special Diet Notes: Huli Huli Chicken

By ingredients, this recipe is dairy-free / non-dairy, egg-free, optionally gluten-free, nut-free, and peanut-free. For soy-free dairy-free huli huli chicken, substitute regular coconut aminos for the soy sauce. Coconut aminos are a little less salty and a little sweeter than soy sauce. For paleo huli huli chicken, use the soy-free option above and use a paleo ketchup.

Dairy-Free Huli Huli Chicken Skewers Recipe

Makes 8 skewers

Ingredients:

– 2 tablespoons ketchup

– 2 tablespoons lite soy sauce (use gluten-free tamari, if needed)

– 2 tablespoons honey (can substitute brown sugar)

– 2 teaspoons pineapple juice (from cutting the pineapple)

– 1 teaspoon minced garlic

– 1 teaspoon minced ginger

– 12 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into 1-inch cubes

– 1 cup fresh pineapple, diced

Instructions:

1. If using wooden skewers, soak them in water for 15 minutes before using. Grease or prepare your grill surface.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together the ketchup, soy sauce, honey, orange juice, garlic, and ginger; mix well. Pour half of the sauce into another bowl.

3. Preheat your grill to medium-high heat and preheat your oven to 350°F.

4. Alternately thread the chicken cubes and pineapple chunks onto each skewer. You should have about three of each per skewer.

5. Grill the skewers for 3 to 5 minutes on each side, while brushing the sauce from one bowl onto the chicken and pineapple every other minute. Once done, you can discard that sauce.

6. To prevent the chicken from drying out, finish cooking the skewers in the oven until they reach an internal temperature of 165°F, about 5 to 10 minutes.

7. Using a clean brush or spoon, coat the skewers with the sauce from the second bowl before serving.

Nutrition Information (per serving, 2 skewers):

Calories: 165

Fat: 2.2g

Saturated fat: 0g

Carbohydrates: 16.8g

Sugar: 14.6g

Sodium: 588mg

Fiber: 0.7g

Protein: 19.5g

In conclusion, this naturally dairy-free huli huli chicken recipe is a delicious way to explore Hawaiian cuisine while also being mindful of dietary restrictions. It’s easy to make, versatile, and perfect for the grilling season. Whether you’re serving it as skewers or whole chicken, it’s sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

