Muffins are a staple breakfast item that has been around for decades. They are easy to make, delicious, and filling. There are countless recipes out there, but this basic dairy-free muffin recipe is all you need. It is a simple, no-frills formula that uses just seven basic ingredients, which can be found in most homes. The best part is that it takes minutes to whisk up and can be customized to taste.

The recipe uses a 50/50 blend of all-purpose and whole wheat flour to keep the muffins lighter. Whole wheat pastry flour is also a good option as it has a lighter grind and less gluten. For those who are gluten-free, a gluten-free flour blend intended for substituting as a 1:1 substitute for wheat flour is recommended. It is not recommended to use nut flour or coconut flour as they will not produce good results.

The recipe calls for granular sweeteners, but liquid sweeteners may also work. It is important to note that liquid sweeteners will affect the taste and texture a little. If you prefer less sweet muffins, you can reduce the sugar to 1/2 cup, but this will make the texture a little less tender. You can compensate by adding a little applesauce or increasing the oil to 1/3 cup, if desired.

Coconut milk beverage or almond milk beverage is the recommended milk alternative to use in this recipe. Most types should work fine, but it is important to keep in mind that brands with a lot of additives may affect baking. Minimalist products are always best. Homemade nut milks should work great, but homemade oat milk will affect the texture, so it is not recommended.

Extra-light olive oil is the recommended baking oil, but any favorite baking oil should work. If using coconut oil, it is important to melt it first and make sure the milk alternative and egg are at room temperature. If the coconut oil hits any cold ingredients, it will “bead up” with little solid pieces of coconut oil, which will give you more of a biscuit-like texture.

These basic dairy-free muffins can be customized with different add-ins. Vanilla is a recommended addition, and fruit and cinnamon are also popular choices. Dairy-free chocolate chips, dried berries, nuts, or spices like cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice are other options. Sweeteners like brown sugar, coconut sugar, or date sugar can also be substituted for cane sugar.

In terms of dietary restrictions, this recipe is dairy-free, egg-free optional, nut-free, peanut-free, soy-free, vegan optional, and vegetarian. Those who are egg-free can substitute ¼ cup unsweetened applesauce or 3 tablespoons dairy-free yogurt alternative for the egg.

These muffins freeze well, making them a perfect make-ahead breakfast or snack. To defrost, let them sit at room temperature before eating. They can also be reheated in the microwave for about 20 seconds.

In conclusion, this basic dairy-free muffin recipe is a simple, no-frills formula with endless variations. It is easy to make, uses just seven basic ingredients, and takes minutes to whisk up. It can be customized to taste with different add-ins and sweeteners. These muffins are perfect for those with dietary restrictions and freeze well for a make-ahead breakfast or snack.

