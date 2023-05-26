“Dairy-Free Potato Salad Recipe”: Recipe for Creamy Roasted Potato Salad Without Dairy

Creamy Roasted Potato Salad: A Dairy-Free Twist on a Classic Dish

Potato salad is a classic picnic and barbecue side dish. But what happens when you add roasted potatoes and a creamy dairy-free dressing to the mix? You get a delicious and satisfying meal or side dish that everyone will love! This dairy-free creamy roasted potato salad recipe is a twist on the traditional potato salad and is sure to become a new favorite.

The inspiration for this recipe came from using leftover roasted potatoes in a salad. The combination worked so well that I decided to create a whole new recipe based on the concept. I used Ina Garten’s recipe as a model for the dressing, but made some modifications to the roasted potatoes and added some extra vegetables. The result was a delicious and creamy potato salad that even my picky niece loved (and she “hates potato salad”).

This recipe is versatile and can be personalized to your taste. You can use different types of potatoes, add or omit vegetables, and use your preferred milk alternative. Below are some FAQs to help you make this recipe your own.

What Types of Potatoes Can I Use?

I prefer using Yukon gold or other yellow potatoes for their taste. Russets also roast well and are the least expensive option. Some people like using red potatoes in potato salad, but they can be a little waxy. It’s really a matter of taste. If using Russets, I recommend peeling them first.

Why Do You Add Carrots?

Carrots add amazing taste and color to the dish. But you can omit them, add another 1/2 pound of potatoes, or use a different vegetable. I also like using parsnips in this recipe.

What Milk Alternative Do You Recommend?

When I first created this recipe, I used So Delicious unsweetened coconut milk beverage. To this day, I still use it as my preferred milk alternative for recipes. But you can use your favorite unsweetened milk alternative or water instead.

Can I Substitute White Vinegar?

Yes, white vinegar will work just as well as apple cider vinegar. I prefer using apple cider vinegar for its slight flavor influence on the dressing, but either one will do.

Do I Have to Use Whole Grain Mustard?

Dijon mustard works best for flavor, but you don’t have to use a whole grain variety. Creamy Dijon mustard will work just as well. In a pinch, you can use another type of mustard, but keep in mind that different types can be stronger in flavor.

Doesn’t Mayonnaise Contain Dairy?

Mayonnaise is traditionally a dairy-free food. It’s an emulsion of eggs and oil and shouldn’t contain any milk-based ingredients. However, some flavored mayonnaise and aioli products do have milk added, so it’s important to read the label. Stick with regular, ordinary mayo for dairy-free needs. You can also use a vegan (egg-free) mayo if necessary.

Mine Doesn’t Look as Creamy. What Happened?

If you add the dressing when the vegetables are hot or too warm, it will melt in a little. To avoid this, let the vegetables cool before adding the dressing. You can even refrigerate them for an hour or more to ensure they’re cool enough.

This recipe is dairy-free, optionally egg-free, gluten-free, nut-free, peanut-free, optionally soy-free, optionally vegan, and vegetarian. Just be sure to choose mayonnaise and mustard that suit your dietary needs.

Creamy Roasted Potato Salad Recipe

Ingredients:

– 1½ pounds potatoes, cut into ½-inch chunks (I use Yukon gold, unpeeled)

– 2 large carrots, peeled and cut into ½-inch chunks

– 1 tablespoon olive oil

– ½ teaspoon salt

– ⅓ cup mayonnaise (sub vegan mayo for egg-free)

– 2 tablespoons fresh chopped dill

– 1 tablespoon unsweetened dairy-free milk beverage

– 1 tablespoon whole grain Dijon mustard

– ½ teaspoon apple cider vinegar

– ¼ teaspoon salt

– ¼ teaspoon ground pepper

– ¼ teaspoon sugar (optional)

– ¼ cup diced celery

– ¼ cup minced onion

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 425ºF and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Put the potatoes and carrots on your prepared baking sheet and toss them with the oil and salt. Spread the vegetables out.

3. Roast the vegetables for 20 minutes. Stir them and spread them out again, and roast for 15 to 25 minutes more, or until they are tender and just slightly golden. Note that they might not brown as easily during high humidity.

4. Let the vegetables cool for at least 15 minutes.

5. In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, celery, onion, dill, milk beverage, mustard, vinegar, salt, pepper, and sugar (if using) until smooth. Whisk in the celery and onion.

6. Transfer the cooled vegetables to a serving bowl and add the dressing. Toss until thoroughly coated.

7. Enjoy warm or cover and chill until ready to eat. The flavors will meld a little with some resting time.

Serving size: ⅙ recipe

Calories: 174

Fat: 7.4g

Saturated fat: 1g

Carbohydrates: 25.2g

Sugar: 3.7g

Sodium: 415mg

Fiber: 3.9g

Protein: 3g

This creamy roasted potato salad is perfect for picnics, barbecues, or as a side dish for any meal. It’s a delicious and easy way to add some variety to your potato salad recipe collection. Try it out and see for yourself why it’s better than Ina Garten’s!

