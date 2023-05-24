“Dairy-Free Tropical Fruit Salad”: Recipe for Tropical Fruit Salad without Dairy

Yes, it’s Fruit Salad Season: Try this Easy Dairy-Free Tropical Fruit Salad

As the weather warms up and we head into summer, it’s the perfect time to indulge in some delicious and nutritious fruit salads. They make for a refreshing dessert, afternoon snack, or side dish for barbecues and picnics. This dairy-free tropical fruit salad recipe is the perfect way to celebrate the season with a mélange of warm climate fruits and a lightly sweet lime marinade.

Not only is this fruit salad recipe delicious, but it’s also quite versatile. And did you know that the leftovers can be repurposed? Keep reading for tips and substitution suggestions, as well as some FAQs about this dairy-free tropical fruit salad recipe, which was shared with us by Dole.

How Long Will This Dairy-Free Tropical Fruit Salad Keep?

The lime juice in the recipe helps to preserve the fruit salad slightly, but you will still see some browning and softening within a day. It will keep for a day or two in the refrigerator, but for serving to guests, it’s best to make it on the same day.

What Can I Do with Leftover Tropical Fruit Salad?

If you have leftover fruit salad that won’t be devoured within a couple of days, drain it and lay the fruit out in a single layer on a tray lined with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Freeze for an hour or two, then place the fruit in freezer bags. Keep frozen and use in smoothies! Alternatively, you can use the leftover dairy-free tropical fruit salad in baking. Finely chop the leftovers and toss them in dairy-free muffins or baked oatmeal. You can also puree them and use as a banana replacement in dairy-free banana muffins.

What If I Need to Avoid Coconut?

If you need to avoid coconut, you can certainly omit it from the recipe. It adds a little richness, texture, and tropical flair, but it isn’t essential. Removing the coconut will eliminate most of the fat and will leave about 100 calories per serving.

Can I Use Regular Brown Sugar?

If you don’t have dark brown sugar on hand, regular light brown sugar will work just fine.

Can I Use a Different Sweetener?

Brown sugar melds the best in this recipe and adds seamless depth in flavor. For paleo needs, you can substitute coconut sugar, but I would powder it first. Your favorite sweetener can be substituted, but it might affect the overall flavor differently.

Are There Any Fruit Substitutions You Can Recommend?

If you are dealing with certain fruit allergies, or you simply can’t find ripe versions of any of these fruits, there are options. You can simply increase the amounts of the rest of the fruits to compensate, or you can substitute another fruit. To keep the tropical theme, papaya or dragon fruit (pitaya) offer good substitutes. Fresh blueberries also go well with this dairy-free tropical fruit salad blend.

Special Diet Notes: Tropical Fruit Salad

By ingredients, this recipe is dairy-free / non-dairy, egg-free, gluten-free, grain-free, nut-free, peanut-free, soy-free, vegan, vegetarian, generally food allergy-friendly, and plant-based.

Dairy-Free Tropical Fruit Salad Recipe

Ingredients:

-½ cup unsweetened shredded coconut

-4 cups pineapple, peeled and cut into ½-inch cubes

-2 cups mango, peeled and diced

-2 bananas, peeled and sliced

-1 cup orange, peeled and cut into rounds

-2 tablespoons fresh-squeezed lime juice

-1 tablespoon dark brown sugar

-1 tablespoon dried cranberries (optional)

-1 tablespoon minced fresh mint

Instructions:

Place a medium skillet over medium-low heat, and sprinkle in the coconut in an even layer. Stir the coconut and cook for about 3 to 5 minutes, until toasted and fragrant. In a large bowl, gently toss the pineapple, mango, bananas, orange, lime juice, brown sugar, cranberries (if using), and mint to combine. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate the fruit salad for 1 hour. Sprinkle the fruit with the toasted coconut before serving.

Serving size: about 1 cup

Calories: 150

Fat: 3.5g

Saturated fat: 3g

Carbohydrates: 31g

Sugar: 22g

Sodium: 0g

Fiber: 4g

Protein: 2g

Final Thoughts

This easy dairy-free tropical fruit salad is the perfect dessert, afternoon snack, or side dish for any summer gathering. Not only is it delicious and nutritious, but it’s also versatile and easy to make. With a mélange of warm climate fruits and a lightly sweet lime marinade, this fruit salad is sure to be a hit with everyone. So go ahead, try this recipe, and enjoy the taste of summer!

