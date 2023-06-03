“Dal Bhat Recipe”: Delicious Recipe for Dal Bhat #short #shorts @happylifeindianvegrecipes

Dal Bhat: A Hearty and Delicious Recipe

Dal Bhat is a traditional Nepalese and Indian dish that is not only delicious but also nutritious and filling. This dish consists of lentils (dal) and rice (bhat) that are cooked separately but served together with a variety of side dishes, such as vegetables, pickles, chutneys, and papadum. Dal Bhat is a staple food in many households and is often served as a main meal for lunch or dinner. In this article, we will share with you a simple and easy-to-follow recipe for Dal Bhat that you can prepare at home and enjoy with your family and friends.

Ingredients:

For Dal:

1 cup yellow lentils (toor dal)

3 cups water

1 tsp salt

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp red chili powder

1 tbsp oil

1 onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 inch ginger, grated

2 tomatoes, chopped

1 green chili, chopped

1 tbsp cilantro, chopped

For Bhat:

2 cups basmati rice

4 cups water

1 tsp salt

1 tbsp oil

Instructions:

Rinse the lentils thoroughly in cold water and drain. In a deep pot, add the lentils, water, salt, and turmeric powder. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat and let it simmer for about 20 minutes or until the lentils are cooked and soft. In a pan, heat the oil and add cumin seeds, coriander powder, garam masala, and red chili powder. Stir for a few seconds, then add the chopped onion, garlic, and ginger. Saute until the onion is translucent. Add the chopped tomatoes and green chili to the pan and cook until the tomatoes are soft and mushy. Add the cooked lentils to the pan and mix well with the tomato and onion mixture. Let it simmer for another 5-10 minutes until the dal is thick and creamy. Garnish with chopped cilantro and serve hot with rice and your favorite side dishes.

For Bhat:

Rinse the rice in cold water until the water runs clear. In a pot, add the rice, water, salt, and oil. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat and let it simmer for about 20 minutes or until the rice is cooked and fluffy. Fluff the rice with a fork and serve hot with dal and your favorite side dishes.

Tips:

You can add more or less spices to the dal according to your taste preference.

You can also add vegetables such as carrots, potatoes, or spinach to the dal for a more nutritious meal.

You can serve the dal and rice separately or mix them together before serving.

You can also add yogurt or raita as a side dish to balance the spiciness of the dal.

Conclusion:

Dal Bhat is a delicious and wholesome meal that is easy to prepare and can be customized according to your taste preference. Whether you are a vegetarian or a non-vegetarian, this dish can be enjoyed by all. With its rich flavor and aroma, Dal Bhat is sure to become a favorite in your household. So, go ahead and try this recipe today and share the joy of food with your loved ones.

Nepalese cuisine Rice and lentil dishes Vegetarian recipes Spices and herbs in cooking Traditional food in Nepal

