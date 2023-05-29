Dal Fry Tadka Recipe: Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Delicious Dal Fry Tadka

Chana Dal Tadka Recipe: An Easy and Delicious Dhaba-Style Dish

Dal fry is a popular dish in North India and is especially loved for its taste when made in Dhabas. While there are many types of dal that can be used to make dal fry, including toor, moong, and chana dal, the latter is the most beloved. Here’s an easy recipe for making Dhaba-style chana dal tadka:

Ingredients for Chana Dal Fry

Chana dal – 150 grams

Tomatoes – 2, chopped

Onion – 1, chopped

Garlic and ginger – 1 tablespoon, paste

Green chillies – 2

Desi ghee – 2 tablespoons

Salt – 1 tablespoon

Asafoetida – a pinch

Turmeric powder – 1 tablespoon

Garam masala – 1/2 tablespoon

Coriander powder – 1 tablespoon

Cumin seeds – 1/2 tablespoon

Red chilli – 1

Bay leaf – 1

Cinnamon – 2 pieces

Water

How to make Chana Dal Fry

Wash the chana dal thoroughly and soak it in water for four to five hours. Cook the dal in a pressure cooker with two cups of water, a small tablespoon of turmeric powder, and salt to taste until it reaches five whistles. Remember to keep the flame high until the first whistle and then reduce it to medium. Heat two tablespoons of ghee in a pan. Add the bay leaf, finely chopped onion, green chillies, and ginger-garlic paste. Fry until they turn golden brown. Now add coriander powder, garam masala, and turmeric powder. Mix well. Add the chopped tomatoes and salt. Cook until the tomatoes are well blended and the mixture is thick. Add the cooked dal to the mixture and stir well. Cook the mixture for five to ten minutes until the spices are well blended. For the tadka, heat a tadka pan and add some ghee. Add asafoetida, cumin seeds, cinnamon, and red chilli. Fry until it turns golden brown. Add the tadka to the dal mixture and stir well. Your chana dal fry is now ready. Serve it hot with rice or roti.

This easy recipe for chana dal tadka is perfect for when you want to enjoy Dhaba-style dal fry in the comfort of your own home. With its rich blend of spices and hearty texture, this dish is sure to become a family favorite. So, go ahead and try making this delicious dish today!

