Dale Hunter Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dale Hunter has Died.

Death Notice for Today January 30. 2021

Dale Hunter has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 30. 2021.

Nancy Vazquez 2h · Everybody please send up prayers for the Dale family. Hunter you was a joy to work with. I will always remember you sitting at the table laughing like you were on Friday night. You seemed so happy. RIP little angel

Hailey Abercrombie is with Makayla Abercrombie Broadhead and Jason Abercrombie.

i still can’t believe this is real, not for you it doesn’t seem like it’s real. I got woken up at 2 am to my dad screaming in the kitchen to finding out what happen and he woke the whole house up to tell us. When I found out I was in complete shock because I just seen you a few months ago at my sisters party and even though i hadn’t seen you in 4+ years, you still acted like I was your little sister- you were my sisters best friend and you were always super nice to me and Maddie and everyone around you- you were loved by so many and I don’t understand how this happened. And prayers for your family and your super sweet and handsome little boy Cameron Rip Hunter Dale.