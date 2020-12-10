Dale Sheets Death -Dead – Obituary : Dale Sheets, the onetime right-hand man for Lew Wasserman at MCA and Universal has Died .
Dale Sheets, the onetime right-hand man for Lew Wasserman at MCA and Universal has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Dale Sheets, the onetime right-hand man for Lew Wasserman at MCA and Universal who went on to serve as the personal manager for such singers as Mel Tormé, Vic Damone and Patti Page, has died. He was 91.https://t.co/gvYIiJiAQg pic.twitter.com/9GRkM7Pfgo
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 10, 2020
The Hollywood Reporter @THR Dale Sheets, the onetime right-hand man for Lew Wasserman at MCA and Universal who went on to serve as the personal manager for such singers as Mel Tormé, Vic Damone and Patti Page, has died. He was 91.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.