Dale Sheets Death -Dead – Obituary : Dale Sheets, the onetime right-hand man for Lew Wasserman at MCA and Universal has Died .

By | December 10, 2020
Dale Sheets, the onetime right-hand man for Lew Wasserman at MCA and Universal has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

The Hollywood Reporter @THR Dale Sheets, the onetime right-hand man for Lew Wasserman at MCA and Universal who went on to serve as the personal manager for such singers as Mel Tormé, Vic Damone and Patti Page, has died. He was 91.

