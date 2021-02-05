Dale Walksler Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dale Walksler has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 4. 2021

Dale Walksler has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.

Louise Henline 2h · Sadly I must inform you of the death of Dale Walksler. He always supported Vairs in the Valley. Sometimes even riding down from Wheels Through Time to see all those cool Corvairs. He was a true restoration guru. He will be missed. Maggie Valley won’t be the same without you.

Source: (20+) NC Mountain Corvairs | Facebook

Tributes

Ronnie Jenkins

I was fortunate enough to spend some time with Dale a few years back. He took me into his private workshop at the museum. Such a wonderful guy. He will be greatly missed by many. RIP Dale



Trish Burton

We’re going to miss him. He was such a nice fellow. He treated us like family when we visited. We even got a private tour of his workshop one year and then the following year he talked us into leaving later so we could hang out and greet customers at the museum for him while he was getting ready for “The Race of The Century”. We are saddened by his passing. The world has lost a great guy. Elaine and I will forever cherish our conversations with him about motorcycles, hillclimbers and especially our Corvairs.

Prayers to Trish, Matt and the family.