Dale Walksler Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dale Walksler has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 4. 2021
Dale Walksler has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.
Louise Henline 2h · Sadly I must inform you of the death of Dale Walksler. He always supported Vairs in the Valley. Sometimes even riding down from Wheels Through Time to see all those cool Corvairs. He was a true restoration guru. He will be missed. Maggie Valley won’t be the same without you.
Source: (20+) NC Mountain Corvairs | Facebook
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
Ronnie Jenkins
I was fortunate enough to spend some time with Dale a few years back. He took me into his private workshop at the museum. Such a wonderful guy. He will be greatly missed by many. RIP Dale
Trish Burton
We’re going to miss him. He was such a nice fellow. He treated us like family when we visited. We even got a private tour of his workshop one year and then the following year he talked us into leaving later so we could hang out and greet customers at the museum for him while he was getting ready for “The Race of The Century”. We are saddened by his passing. The world has lost a great guy. Elaine and I will forever cherish our conversations with him about motorcycles, hillclimbers and especially our Corvairs.
Prayers to Trish, Matt and the family.
Today the Harley-Davidson Museum mourns the passing of motorcycling legend Dale Walksler. At the age of 22, Dale became a franchised H-D Dealer and in 2002 opened @WTTMotorcycles in Maggie Valley, NC. Dale was a strong ally of the #HDMuseum and our thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/o78V8L5AV4
— H-D Museum (@hdmuseum) February 4, 2021
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.