Dale Willis Death -Obituary – Dead : Dr. Dale Willis has Died .

Dr. Dale Willis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 24. 2020.

Keven Musick 12 hrs · Facebook family, allow me to express my heartfelt gratitude for your taking the time to join me in prayer. Today, our family sustained a great loss. Dr. Dale Willis went to be with his Lord and Savior after a skiing accident. He was Melissa’s boss, but he was so much more than that. He was a great friend to our family for the 20+ years she worked for him. He always treated Melissa very well. I will miss our conversations from everything to the book of Phillipians to favorite bbq joints to any other eatery to UT sports. He was what every Christian man should aspire to be, and I really looked up to him. I won’t have any trouble finding him in Heaven, I will just wait for somebody to say something funny and I will follow his laugh. Rest in peace, my brother in Christ, and enjoy those treasures you have laid up in Heaven. Please keep his wife and 3 sons (all wonderful people) in your prayers, and thank you again for praying.

Sandra Bailey wrote

He was so kind and loving to Jon through his cancer. Epitome of a Christian. Lived his testimony. Spending Christmas with Jesus .

Bryan K. Hall wrote

Sure makes my heart heavy. Such a kind, encouraging Christian gentleman

Laura N Lewis Ashwell wrote

I am so sorry for the loss. Sounds like a wonderful man. Prayers for all family and friends.

Barry Harley wrote

Holly Molly I just seen him last week. That breaks my heart to lose such a friend he has been to me

Danny Hill wrote

Keven everything you said is right on the spot. He has been our family dentist for over 30 years. Prayers for those left behind but a warm heart knowing he is seeing the one whom we are getting ready to celebrate Our Savior’s birthday.

