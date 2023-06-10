Dalit man dies after alleged thrashing by hotel owner in Gujarat

Raju Venkar, victim of alleged casteist attack in Gujarat’s Mahisagar district : Dalit man dies after being thrashed by hotel owner in Gujarat

A man from the Dalit community passed away after being allegedly beaten up by a hotel owner and his associate from an upper caste community in Mahisagar district of Gujarat. The incident occurred after an argument between the victim, Raju Venkar, and the accused over the quantity of food that was packed for him. The hotel owner and his associate hurled casteist slurs at the victim and later assaulted him, leaving him severely injured. The victim died while undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Vadodara city. Following the incident, Dalit leader and Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani demanded the immediate arrest of the accused, whom he referred to as “casteist goons”. The police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Members of the victim’s community have planned to hold a protest to demand justice.

News Source : ABP News Bureau

