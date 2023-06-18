Dalit man dies in judicial custody after alleged custodial torture: Report

Thangasamy, victim name : Dalit man dies in custody after alleged custodial torture

A 26-year-old Dalit man was taken into custody by Puliyangudi police in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi district for reportedly selling liquor through a petty shop illegally. Thangasamy was arrested with a 60-year-old man named Muppulimadathi on June 11, and the police charged them under section 294(b), 353, 506(2) of the IPC and 4(1)(I), 4(1)(a) and 14A of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act. On June 14, Thangasamy died in judicial custody, and his family alleged custodial torture. An autopsy report showed that the deceased had seven deep bruises on his body. The report also revealed that while the internal organs remained intact, there were seven irregular reddish-brown abrasions on various parts of his body. The report mentioned black scabs on his ankle and toes, which he had allegedly sustained a week earlier. The report did not find these injuries to be sufficient to cause death in the ordinary course of nature, and the immediate cause of death was reserved pending chemical analysis of viscera and histopathological examination of tissues. The family has refused to accept the body and has accused the police of tampering with evidence. The DIG prisons ordered an inquiry into the matter, and the prison officials stated that Thangasamy was monitored closely and treated when his health deteriorated. However, he collapsed and was taken to the government hospital.

News Source : Pramod Madhav

