Raju Venkar (victim) : Dalit man Raju Venkar allegedly thrashed to death by upper caste hotel owner in Gujarat

As per a report by news agency PTI on Saturday, a man from the Dalit community passed away after being beaten up by a hotel owner and his partner from an upper caste community in the Mahisagar district of Gujarat. The incident occurred after an altercation, during which the owner allegedly made derogatory remarks about the victim’s caste. The victim, identified as Raju Venkar (45), succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical treatment at a government hospital in Vadodara.

News Source : msn.com

