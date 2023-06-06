“Daliya for baby weight gain”: Healthy Dinner Recipe for 8+ Month Babies: Daliya for Weight Gain

Lapsi Recipe for 8+ Month Babies

Introduction

As a parent, you are always looking for ways to provide your baby with the best possible nutrition. When it comes to mealtime, you want to ensure that your little one is getting all the essential vitamins and minerals that they need to grow and develop. One of the best ways to do this is by introducing them to healthy and nutritious recipes that are specifically designed for their age group. A great example of this is the Lapsi recipe for 8+ month babies.

What is Lapsi?

Lapsi is a traditional Indian dessert made from broken wheat, sugar, and ghee. It is often served on special occasions and is loved by people of all ages. However, when it comes to babies, Lapsi can be modified to make it a healthy and nutritious dinner option.

Daliya for Baby Weight Gain

Daliya, also known as broken wheat or cracked wheat, is a great ingredient to include in your baby’s diet. It is rich in fiber, protein, and essential vitamins and minerals, making it an ideal food for babies who are looking to gain weight in a healthy way.

Healthy 8+ Month Baby Dinner Recipe

The following Lapsi recipe is perfect for babies who are 8+ months old and are ready for more complex flavors and textures. It is a healthy and nutritious dinner option that will provide your little one with the energy they need to grow and develop.

Ingredients

1/2 cup broken wheat (daliya)

1 cup water

1/4 cup milk

1/4 tsp cardamom powder

1 tbsp ghee

1 tbsp chopped nuts (optional)

1 tbsp raisins (optional)

Instructions

Rinse the broken wheat thoroughly and soak it in water for 30 minutes. Drain the water and roast the broken wheat in a pan for 2-3 minutes, until it turns golden brown. Add water to the roasted broken wheat and bring it to a boil. Reduce the heat and let the broken wheat cook for 10-15 minutes, until it becomes soft and tender. Add milk, cardamom powder, ghee, nuts, and raisins (if using) to the pan and mix well. Cook for another 2-3 minutes, until everything is well combined. Allow the Lapsi to cool down to room temperature before serving it to your baby.

Conclusion

Introducing your baby to healthy and nutritious recipes from an early age is essential for their growth and development. The Lapsi recipe for 8+ month babies is a great way to provide your little one with the energy they need to thrive. With the right ingredients and preparation, you can create a delicious and healthy dinner option that your baby will love.

