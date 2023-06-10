Dallas – Downtown area on high alert after active shooter report

Breaking News: Active Shooter in Downtown Dallas

The authorities have reported an active shooter situation in Downtown Dallas. The incident occurred in the vicinity of the Bank of America Plaza, and people are advised to avoid the area.

Details about the shooter and the possible motive behind the incident are yet to be revealed. The police have cordoned off the area and are undertaking an extensive search operation.

Eyewitnesses have reported hearing gunshots and seeing people running in panic. The situation is still unfolding, and the authorities are urging everyone to stay away from the area until further notice.

We will update this page with more information as it becomes available. Stay tuned for the latest updates on this developing story.

