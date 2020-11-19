Dallas Garza Death -Dead : Dallas Garza, an American hero and Army helicopter pilot has Died –

“Joaquin Castro on Twitter: “My condolences to the family and friends of Dallas Garza, an American hero and Army helicopter pilot. Garza loved his country and he was loved by his countrymen. His funeral will be held in San Antonio, Texas. ”

Garza loved his country and he was loved by his countrymen. His funeral will be held in San Antonio, Texas. https://t.co/s2aO3X2SlQ — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) November 19, 2020

Tributes

Thank you for bringing this to some that may not have known about it or who was invlolved..got to meet Dallas Garza through family…he was an extraordinary man with a great heart, a great father, son, nephew, cousin and friend! He was a fine soldier! America's best..RIP Dallas! — Ed (@Edwarrior2448) November 18, 2020