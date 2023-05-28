“Dallas ISD apology” today : Winnie the Pooh School Shooting Book: Dallas ISD Issues Apology

Winnie the Pooh School Shooting Book News: Dallas ISD Issues Apology today 2023.

The Dallas Independent School District has apologised after distributing a book titled “Stay Safe” to primary school students featuring Winnie the Pooh giving advice on what to do in the event of an active shooter scenario. Parents have voiced concerns about the book’s distribution, with many saying it was neither presented sensitively nor accompanied by appropriate guidance. The book was produced by Houston-based security and crisis management training company Praetorian Consulting.

News Source : The Black Chronicle

