Dallas Police trying to find two drivers near Lake June Road hit-and-run where 51-year-old James Stockton died

James Stockton (victim) : Dallas Police Trying to Identify Drivers Near Fatal Hit-and-Run on Lake June Road That Killed James Stockton

The Dallas Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying two drivers who may have been present during a fatal hit-and-run on Lake June Road. The incident occurred on Sunday, and the victim, James Stockton, died at the scene after being struck by an unknown vehicle thought to be a pickup truck. The police believe that the suspect vehicle sustained front-end damage and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective E. Knight at 214-671-0020 or eric.knight@Dallaspolice.gov. The article includes a related stories section and a brief author bio of Nicole Lopez, a breaking news reporter at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

News Source : Nicole Lopez

