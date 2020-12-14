Dalton Lopez Death -Dead – Obituary : Dalton Lopez of stephenville tx has Died .
Dalton Lopez has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
It is with incredible sadness that we inform you all of the passing of our brother, Dalton Lopez. He was the light in every room, the most amazing heart. He will be dearly missed. If you’re the praying kind, his family and all of us could use it. pic.twitter.com/1ipcbIVYQK
— Tarleton Plowboys (@PlowboysTSU) December 13, 2020
Tarleton Plowboys @PlowboysTSU It is with incredible sadness that we inform you all of the passing of our brother, Dalton Lopez. He was the light in every room, the most amazing heart. He will be dearly missed. If you’re the praying kind, his family and all of us could use it.O my goodness I am heartbrokenYou always had a smile and were such a light.RIPDalton Lopez
“Papa Grande”Maddie Nichole Webb wroteDalton Reese Lopez… you were like no other person I have ever met! Your smile was contagious and could light up a room in seconds! My life changed for the best when I met you! Although life took us in different directions we still managed to hold onto our friendship! I will always cherish our friendship and the memories we made at Tarleton state because all my best memories included you! It’s hard to understand why things had to be like this but I know you will be looking over us! Until we meet again… Rest In PeacePlease keep Dalton’s friends, family, and brothers in your prayers!
