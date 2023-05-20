DaMario McPhearson : Arrest made in connection to murder of DaMario McPhearson in Jackson

“Man Arrested for Murder of DaMario McPhearson in Jackson”

A man has been arrested in Edwards, Mississippi in connection with a murder in Jackson. On April 17, a Black man was found with gunshot wounds lying in the middle of Woodrow Wilson Avenue near Mill Street, and was later identified as 22-year-old DaMario McPhearson from Edwards. After investigation, Capitol Police issued an arrest warrant for Craig Matthew Coins, 28, and on May 15, he was located and arrested in Edwards by the U.S. Marshal Task Force. Coins is currently being held on murder charges without bond at the Hinds County Detention Center.

News Source : https://www.wlbt.com

