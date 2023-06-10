Damas Gisimba, Rwandan Genocide hero and orphanage founder, dies at 61 : Damas Gisimba, who saved hundreds during Rwandan genocide, dies at 61

Damas Gisimba, who saved the lives of hundreds of people during the Rwandan genocide, has passed away at the age of 61. In 1994, Gisimba and his brother ran an orphanage in Kigali and provided shelter to over 400 children and adults for three months during the genocide. He negotiated with the militia for the orphanage’s survival and risked his life to protect those seeking refuge. Gisimba was awarded the Presidential Order of Umurinzi for his actions during the genocide. His death is a loss to his family and the Rwandan people, and he is remembered as a hero who saved lives.

News Source : Sarah Johnson

