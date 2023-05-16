Dame Horton, Patron of Gut Cancer Foundation, Passes Away: Obituary

Dame Horton Obituary: A Tribute to a Great Philanthropist

Introduction

Dame Horton was a well-known philanthropist and patron of the Gut Cancer Foundation in the UK. She passed away recently after a long battle with cancer, leaving behind a legacy of kindness and generosity that will be remembered by all who knew her.

Early Life and Career

Dame Horton was born in London in 1945 and grew up in a family of successful businesspeople. She was educated at Oxford University, where she studied economics and developed a passion for philanthropy. After graduation, she worked in the finance industry for several years before retiring to focus on her charitable work.

Philanthropy and Charity Work

Dame Horton was a passionate advocate for cancer research and spent much of her time supporting various cancer charities. She was a patron of the Gut Cancer Foundation, which raises funds for research into the causes and treatment of gut cancer. She also supported other cancer charities, including the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

In addition to her cancer work, Dame Horton was a strong supporter of the arts and education. She was a patron of the Royal Opera House and the National Theatre, and supported numerous educational initiatives aimed at improving access to education for disadvantaged children.

Awards and Honours

Dame Horton was widely recognised for her philanthropic work and received numerous awards and honours throughout her life. In 2003, she was awarded a knighthood for her services to charity and philanthropy. She was also awarded the Order of Merit in 2010, the highest honour that can be bestowed on a British citizen.

Legacy

Dame Horton’s legacy will be felt far beyond her passing. Her dedication to philanthropy and her support for cancer research and other charitable causes will continue to inspire others for generations to come. She will be remembered as a kind and generous person who devoted her life to making the world a better place.

Conclusion

Dame Horton was a remarkable person who dedicated her life to philanthropy and helping others. Her passing is a great loss to the cancer research community and to all those who knew her. She will be remembered for her kindness, her generosity, and her unwavering commitment to making the world a better place. Rest in peace, Dame Horton.

