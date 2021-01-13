Dame Margaret Weston Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former @sciencemuseum Director Dame Margaret Weston OBE has Died .

former @sciencemuseum Director Dame Margaret Weston OBE has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Sorry to hear of the passing of former @sciencemuseum Director Dame Margaret Weston OBE. Her legacy is vast, and includes @RailwayMuseum and @MediaMuseum, but she will always be remembered with a tiny steam loco, built at the NRM and named in her honour. pic.twitter.com/nMs1fP3sp6 — Anthony Coulls (@AntCoulls) January 13, 2021

