Dame Margaret Weston Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former @sciencemuseum Director Dame Margaret Weston OBE has Died .
former @sciencemuseum Director Dame Margaret Weston OBE has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Sorry to hear of the passing of former @sciencemuseum Director Dame Margaret Weston OBE. Her legacy is vast, and includes @RailwayMuseum and @MediaMuseum, but she will always be remembered with a tiny steam loco, built at the NRM and named in her honour. pic.twitter.com/nMs1fP3sp6
— Anthony Coulls (@AntCoulls) January 13, 2021
Anthony Coulls @AntCoulls Sorry to hear of the passing of former @sciencemuseum Director Dame Margaret Weston OBE. Her legacy is vast, and includes @RailwayMuseum and @MediaMuseum , but she will always be remembered with a tiny steam loco, built at the NRM and named in her honour.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.