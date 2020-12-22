Dame Waterman Death -Dead – Obituary : Dame Fanny Waterman has Died .
Dame Fanny Waterman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 21. 2020.
With great sadness, we announce the passing of Dame Fanny Waterman, served our jury five times. We would like to offer our heartfelt condolences and prayers.
浜コンの審査員を計5回お務めになった、ファニー・ウォーターマン氏が逝去されました。心よりご冥福をお祈り申し上げます。 pic.twitter.com/U9BtWB3eUl
— Hamamatsu International Piano Competition (@HIPICofficial) December 22, 2020
