Dame Waterman Death -Dead – Obituary : Dame Fanny Waterman has Died .

By | December 22, 2020
Dame Fanny Waterman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 21. 2020.

Hamamatsu International Piano Competition @HIPICofficial With great sadness, we announce the passing of Dame Fanny Waterman, served our jury five times. We would like to offer our heartfelt condolences and prayers.

