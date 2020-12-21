Dan Burns Death -Dead – Obituary : Dan Burns has Died .
Dan Burns has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 20. 2020.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Burns family tonight. Thank you for everything, Burns.
📰 | https://t.co/KR0cqqxy8R pic.twitter.com/9jLwm7fvZw
— LMU Railsplitters (@LMURailsplitter) December 21, 2020
LMU Railsplitters @LMURailsplitter Our thoughts and prayers are with the Burns family tonight. Thank you for everything, Burns. | https://bit.ly/2KLs3UN
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.