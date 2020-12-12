Dan DiNardo Death -Dead – Obituary : Dan DiNardo has Died .

Dan DiNardo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Kennedy Catholic Pride @KCPrideWatcher KC Family… this morning, we awake with the sad news of the passing of Mr. Dan DiNardo. He fought a fierce battle but our Lord has called him home. Our prayers go out to Mrs. Sarah DiNardo, their children Bellah(KC Jr.), Lourden, Giovanni & Luciano. May he Rest In Peace.

