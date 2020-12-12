Dan DiNardo Death -Dead – Obituary : Dan DiNardo has Died .
Dan DiNardo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
KC Family… this morning, we awake with the sad news of the passing of Mr. Dan DiNardo. He fought a fierce battle but our Lord has called him home. Our prayers go out to Mrs. Sarah DiNardo, their children Bellah(KC Jr.), Lourden, Giovanni & Luciano. May he Rest In Peace. 🦅✝️ pic.twitter.com/H3g3YMqAdf
— Kennedy Catholic Pride (@KCPrideWatcher) December 12, 2020
