Dan DiNardo Death -Dead – Obituary : Dan DiNardo has Died .

By | December 12, 2020
Dan DiNardo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Justin Magestro @JustinMagestro KC Family..we were awakened this morning to very sad news & with a extremely heavy heart we have lost a family member Mr. Dan DiNardo. A warrior throughout his entire battle & he has now been called home. Prayers to his wife Sarah, children Bellah,Lourden,Giovanni & Luciano

