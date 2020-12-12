Dan DiNardo Death -Dead – Obituary : Dan DiNardo has Died .
Dan DiNardo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
KC Family..we were awakened this morning to very sad news & with a extremely heavy heart we have lost a family member Mr. Dan DiNardo. A warrior throughout his entire battle & he has now been called home. Prayers to his wife Sarah, children Bellah,Lourden,Giovanni & Luciano✝️🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/KDNy1kw2Bt
— Justin Magestro (@JustinMagestro) December 12, 2020
