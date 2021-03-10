OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

Today we mourn the loss of a true hero and public servant, Ret. Major General Dan Helix, who also served Concord as a Mayor & Councilmember. He was my dear friend and mentor, and will be sorely missed. My condolences & prayers go out to the Helix family & all of his loved ones.Read More

