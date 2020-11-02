Dan Kohn Death -Dead : Dan Kohn has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Dan Kohn has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 1, 2020.
“Julie Pullen on Twitter: “An extraordinary human departed the Earth today. Dan Kohn @dankohn1, my life partner and father of our two children, died of complications from colon cancer in NYC. Thank you for the outpouring of love and support, especially from the #opensource community.”
— Julie Pullen (@DrOceanJulie) November 1, 2020
Tributes
RIP Dan Kohn. You had a huge impact on our world. Keep bringing people together with that generosity of spirit in that next life.
— Ashesh Badani (@asheshbadani) November 1, 2020
I just put the culture in for the last of my holiday cheeses, so while I wait for the milk to ripen, I’m having some lunch and thinking about Dan Kohn.
— Lisa Caywood (@RealLisaC) November 1, 2020
Dan Kohn’s impact on the growth of the cloud-native community, #Kubernetes, @CloudNativeFdn, and so so much more cannot be understated. This is truly a big loss to everyone. My ❤️ goes out to his family. Can’t imagine what this must feel like. 😢 https://t.co/Mi1Qm6VKH3
— Niraj Tolia (@nirajtolia) November 1, 2020
Dan Kohn was a legend and always kind and energetic. He was the biggest driving force behind the @CloudNativeFdn which has quickly become one of the most important tech orgs in the world.
He is already deeply missed. https://t.co/U6sU7kyezz
— Dan Garfield (@todaywasawesome) November 1, 2020
R.I.P. Dan Kohn.
I was fortunate to have met him once at a conference. My condolences to you and the boys. He will be truly missed by the community. https://t.co/uAEjrnldhE
— Rob Schmidt, CISSP (@iamrws) November 1, 2020
RIP Dan Kohn .. here is a highlight from last year when speaks on the overall vision of the CNCF. Dan was tireless in building a great community https://t.co/Cz0FZOAKfo @dankohn1 @CloudNativeFdn @stu @jtroyer @theCUBE #CloudNativeCon #KubeCon #theCUBE #cloudnativ #Kubernetes pic.twitter.com/fCnC1v2x2Y
— John Furrier (@furrier) November 1, 2020
