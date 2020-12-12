Dan McShane Death -Obituary – Dead : Dan McShane has Died .

Dan McShane has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Jenna Greenheck 13 hrs · Love and light for the days ahead to all of the family and friends of Dan. God sure got a great one. Roberts

Source: (20+) Facebook

Tributes

Kathy A Greener wrote

Were they classmates, Jenna? She looks familiar. So sad! So young.

Ellie Clark wrote

Natalie, my heart and prayers go out to you and your sweet boys. Sending you all of my love.

Sarah Overby donated $50

All of my love and prayers to you and your family Natalie!

1 hr

Courtney Unger wrote

Ahh, he was truly one of the best. I hope Natalie and the boys continue to feel his love always. I’ll never forget Dan’s little chuckle.

Kellie Hansen wrote

I am so incredibly sorry for your loss and all that your family is going through. I have offered you and your family up in our prayer group so please know that there are many of us thinking and praying for you all right now.

Kathryn Asp wrote

Natalie and Family: Our heartfelt condolences on the loss of your beloved Dan. May the healing hand of Our Lord be with you during this difficult time and for days to come. God Bless, Kathie Asp

Joellyn Alleva wrote

To Natalie and all of Dan’s loved one’s, please accept our condolences and love.