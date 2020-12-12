Dan McShane Death -Obituary – Dead : Dan McShane has Died .
Dan McShane has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
Jenna Greenheck 13 hrs · Love and light for the days ahead to all of the family and friends of Dan. God sure got a great one. Roberts
Source: (20+) Facebook
Tributes
Kathy A Greener wrote
Were they classmates, Jenna? She looks familiar. So sad! So young.
Ellie Clark wrote
Natalie, my heart and prayers go out to you and your sweet boys. Sending you all of my love.
Sarah Overby donated $50
All of my love and prayers to you and your family Natalie!
1 hr
Courtney Unger wrote
Ahh, he was truly one of the best. I hope Natalie and the boys continue to feel his love always. I’ll never forget Dan’s little chuckle.
Kellie Hansen wrote
I am so incredibly sorry for your loss and all that your family is going through. I have offered you and your family up in our prayer group so please know that there are many of us thinking and praying for you all right now.
Kathryn Asp wrote
Natalie and Family: Our heartfelt condolences on the loss of your beloved Dan. May the healing hand of Our Lord be with you during this difficult time and for days to come. God Bless, Kathie Asp
Joellyn Alleva wrote
To Natalie and all of Dan’s loved one’s, please accept our condolences and love.
