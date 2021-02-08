Dan Murray Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Milford basketball coach Dan Murray has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 8. 2021
Milford basketball coach Dan Murray has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 8. 2021.
We at NHsportspage want to say how profoundly saddened we are by the news that Milford basketball coach Dan Murray passed away yesterday. I covered Dan for 13 years, including two championship teams. He was always a very kind & sweet man and one heck of a coach. Rest In Peace.
— NH Sports Page.com (@nhsportspage) February 8, 2021
