Dan Seaman Death -Dead – Obituary : Dan Seaman has Died .
Dan Seaman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
We are so sorry to hear of the passing of Dan Seaman. We thank him for his dedication to theatre education and his many years of hard work. At the link below you can read a wonderful article written about Dan’s contributions and life in theatre. https://t.co/EToRz1tWzI
— GC Theatre (@TheatreGC) December 13, 2020
GC Theatre @TheatreGC We are so sorry to hear of the passing of Dan Seaman. We thank him for his dedication to theatre education and his many years of hard work. At the link below you can read a wonderful article written about Dan’s contributions and life in theatre.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.