“Dan Shen Calm Spirit Tincture Recipe”: Creating a Calm Spirit Tincture Recipe with Dan Shen and Toby Daly

Introduction:

Dan Shen is a traditional Chinese herb that has been used for centuries to promote cardiovascular health, reduce inflammation, and improve overall well-being. When combined with other herbs, such as Toby Daly and Calm Spirit Tincture, it can become a powerful tonic for the body.

What is Dan Shen?

Dan Shen, also known as salvia miltiorrhiza, is a perennial plant that grows in China and other parts of Asia. The root of the plant is the part that is used for medicinal purposes. Dan Shen has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for thousands of years to treat a variety of conditions, including heart disease, stroke, and menstrual disorders.

What is Toby Daly?

Toby Daly, also known as ligusticum wallichii, is an herb that grows in the Himalayan region of Nepal, Tibet, and Bhutan. The root of the plant is used in traditional Chinese medicine to treat a variety of conditions, including headaches, menstrual disorders, and digestive issues.

What is Calm Spirit Tincture?

Calm Spirit Tincture is a blend of several herbs, including polygala, zizyphus, poria, and amber resin. This tincture is designed to help calm the mind, reduce anxiety and stress, and promote restful sleep.

Combining Dan Shen, Toby Daly, and Calm Spirit Tincture:

When combined, Dan Shen, Toby Daly, and Calm Spirit Tincture can create a powerful tonic for the body. Here is a recipe for creating your own tincture using these three herbs:

Ingredients:

1 part Dan Shen root

1 part Toby Daly root

1 part Calm Spirit Tincture

Instructions:

Grind the Dan Shen and Toby Daly roots into a fine powder using a mortar and pestle. Combine the Dan Shen, Toby Daly, and Calm Spirit Tincture in a glass jar. Add enough alcohol to cover the herbs completely. Seal the jar and shake well. Store the jar in a cool, dark place for 4-6 weeks, shaking it every few days. After 4-6 weeks, strain the liquid through a cheesecloth or coffee filter. Store the tincture in a clean glass jar with a lid.

How to use the tincture:

To use the tincture, add a few drops to a glass of water or juice and drink it once or twice a day. The recommended dosage is 20-30 drops per day. It is important to consult with a healthcare provider before starting any new supplement regimen.

Conclusion:

Dan Shen, Toby Daly, and Calm Spirit Tincture are all powerful herbs that have been used in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries. When combined, they can create a potent tonic for the body that promotes cardiovascular health, reduces inflammation, and improves overall well-being. By following the recipe above and using the tincture as directed, you can experience the benefits of these herbs for yourself.

Traditional Chinese Medicine Heart Health Natural Remedies Herbal Medicine Anxiety Relief

News Source : Herbs With Rosalee

Source Link :Dan Shen with Toby Daly + Calm Spirit Tincture Recipe/