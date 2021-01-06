Dan Tellep Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Former Lockheed head Dan Tellep has Died .

Former Lockheed head Dan Tellep has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Former Lockheed head Dan Tellep, who led the merger with Martin Marietta, creating Lockheed Martin, has passed away. https://t.co/8hq3uLyS4x — Marcia Smith (@SpcPlcyOnline) January 6, 2021

